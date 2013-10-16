  1. Home
Microsoft plans football reality TV series for Xbox Entertainment - does it misunderstand Brits?

Microsoft got off to a great start with its Xbox Entertainment Studios division when it announced the first series as a Halo TV show. How could it hope to follow that up? More sci-fi for the gaming fans? Nope, it's obviously seen how many people like FIFA and gone with a reality TV football show.

The series, rumoured to be called Every Street United, might look good on paper - with many football gaming fans on Xbox - but do men actually watch reality TV? And being a fan of football doesn't mean you have to like the people who play it. But knee-jerk reactions aside, let's see what's planned.

Microsoft wants to focus the show on local street players with each episode of the eight-part series in a different location in the country. One player from each episode could later be sent to the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro where all eight players would compete in a four-a-side match during the tournament.

So is football TV Microsoft's way of appealing to the British market? And more importantly, will it work? We'll just have to wait and see.

On another TV note when asked by Neowin if Microsoft might re-boot Futurama, head of Xbox Live programming Larry Hryb said it was a great idea and he'd pitch it.

So would you welcome a reality football TV series? Or is more sci-fi the way to go?

