Xbox One Tour UK dates revealed: Have your own hands-on session before release

Microsoft has revealed the dates it will be hosting public hands-on sessions with the Xbox One next-generation console ahead of its official launch on 22 November.

The One Tour will be visiting London from 25 October through to 3 November and then heading to Manchester from 18 to 27 of November. Obviously, the latter days will be after it is on general sale but you might be holding off until the new year or you have accrued a healthy bundle of Christmas cash to buy one with.

To book your place on the tour, where you will get a chance to play a host of next-gen titles, such as Ryse: Son of Rome, Dead Rising 3, Forza Motorsport 5, Killer Instinct, Battlefield 4 and the Xbox One version of FIFA 14, you have to visit a dedicated webpage and register. Tickets will then be allocated on a first come first served basis.

The Xbox One will also be playable at the Area One and Test Drive tours, with Microsoft announcing dates for those soon.

"The One Tour provides the opportunity to put Xbox One directly into the hands of thousands of gamers from across the country and we can't wait to let people try it out," said UK Xbox brand marketing manager Marianne McLardy. "With launch just a few weeks away, it's the perfect time for fans to experience the blockbuster line-up of games coming to Xbox One from 22 November - those that want to take part should register now to avoid missing out."

Head over to xboxone.com if you want to take part.