  Digital Stig revealed for Forza 5 on Xbox One, much bigger Top Gear tie-in this time

The Stig's digital cousin will be available to race against in the forthcoming Xbox One game Forza Motorsport 5.

Although there was a tie-in with the BBC show Top Gear in Forza 4 for the Xbox 360, the partnership with BBC Worldwide covers far more for the latest title in the franchise. The Top Gear test track returns for another outing, but this time commentary from presenters Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May will feature throughout the career mode.

Their Drivatars will also appear in game to race against and some races will ape certain events from the show.

However, many racing fans will be happy to take on The Stig. Well, his digital cousin anyway. This version will be more fallible and can be beaten, but only if you are particularly fast.

"Trying to beat The Stig on track has long been the petrol-fuelled dreams of Top Gear fans everywhere and while Jeremy and the team did not want to frustrate or embarrass gamers by putting forward the real Stig, they did help us track down a potentially more fallible relative of their tame racing driver," said Duncan Gray, Top Gear's commercial director at the BBC.

To celebrate The Stig's digital cousin announcement, a video has also been released that shows the driver behind the wheel of the Holden Xbox One Racing Team car that will be competing in the annual Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 car race taking place this Sunday, 13 October.

Forza Motorsport 5 will be exclusive to Xbox One and released as a launch title on 22 November.

