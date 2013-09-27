  1. Home
Xbox One will encourage you to get off your butt with Xbox Fitness app

Microsoft wants to make sure you're working out between all of your 13-hour Call of Duty and GTA sessions and has built an app to help you - once again showing its commitment to making the Xbox One more than just a gaming device.

The Xbox team will launch Xbox Fitness app with the Xbox One on 22 November. The app takes exercise videos from several big name fitness experts and makes them interactive through the Xbox One's Kinect technology. Microsoft plans to make Xbox Fitness available free to Xbox Live Gold members until December 14, with a subscription charge after that if you want to continue.

Xbox Fitness workouts will range between 10 and 60 minutes in length. Highlighted trainers include Beachbody’s P90X (Tony Horton) and INSANITY (Shaun T), Jillian Michaels, Tracy Anderson, and other big names, according to Microsoft. Considering how expensive fitness videos and programs can be, Microsoft seems to be doing us a favour. 

The Kinect has some serious technology that might make Xbox Fitness pretty useful as well. It can measure your heart rate without a monitor, see which muscles are most engaged by measuring the power, force and transfer of weight in your body, and track the quality of your performance by measuring your balance, tempo and form.

We can't wait to hear Julian Michaels screaming in our face - 22 November can't come soon enough.

