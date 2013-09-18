  1. Home
Battlefield 4 to use Xbox One Kinect for head-tracking look controls

  Battlefield 4 to use Xbox One Kinect for head-tracking look controls
Battlefield 4 co-maker Dice is looking into adding Kinect controls into the first person shooter thanks to the power of the Xbox One. In an interview with Battlefield executive producer Patrick Bach, Xbox Wire has revealed some exciting control options.

Controls already added include the use of SmartGlass to allow players to view the overhead map during multiplayer matches on a second screen.

The Kinest sensor that comes with the Xbox One is more powerful than its predecessor and should open up the world of controls for gaming.

Dice general manager Karl Magnus Troedsson told Game Informer that there will be other areas of the game that could use motion controls. "There are other places where it will make sense, and we are going to use it for other things in the game, but we haven't announced exactly what," he said.

But conversely he also pointed out: "You need to have very precise control over what's going on, and trying to do something like that with motion control input does not make sense - not if you want to keep the same kind of formula of the game as we [have] now. You'd need to build a different kind of shooter."

So as it stands we may see voice controls come into play for Battlefield 4 with head tracking a little further down the line. But since announcements still haven't been made we're holding out hope for head tracking soon.

