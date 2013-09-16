  Don't install GTA V second disc on Xbox 360 - it will fail

Rockstar has officially recommended that GTA V owners with the Xbox 360 version should not install the second disc. If they do, issues with textures will crop up and make the game look pretty rubbish, as you can see from the photo.

The problem apparently comes from overloading one area of the Xbox, a bit like bottle-necking, the console can handle only a certain amount of data. But send it from two locations - HDD and disc – and the game will play smoothly.

Of course if you own an Xbox 360 you'll know that the option to play off the HDD is an attractive one as it means no disc and fan noise. Sadly you'll have to decide if you prefer putting up with the sound or seeing messed up visuals.

The first disc must be installed - so keep 7.7GB of free space at least. The second disc, at 7.8GB might not fit on many people's drives anyway so not installing it won't be a big issue. Although when the download-only PSN version is released it may cause problems for PS3 owners.

When we reviewed GTA V we had access to both PS3 and Xbox 360 versions and did notice some frame rate issues on the PS3. But this may just be a console issue as it wasn't a downloaded version.

Read the full GTA V review and check back soon for more details on issues found.