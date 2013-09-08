Xbox One dashboard examined on video, reminds us of Windows 8 Metro

Following our very detailed look, a video by YouTube user Jackson Carter claims to show the user-interface of the Xbox One dashboard. Microsoft has shown the dashboard in the past, but Carter's video provides a closer look at the beta version currently floating around for developers, testers, and Microsoft employees.

We see a user-interface reminiscent of the Metro interface on Windows 8. You can tell Microsoft is going for a bit of streamlining across Windows, Windows Phone, and its gaming efforts.

The Metro-like style on the Xbox One puts sections including Games, Music, Movies and TV, and Apps into cards towards the back of the interface. Apps including Skype, Internet Explorer, Xbox Music, Settings, Bing and your favourite games are displayed as pins close to the front.

Given the beta nature, Carter notes the interface is still a bit wonky and some games won't play. However, the Ryse game he did launch was able to minimize from full-screen back to the dashboard without exiting out of the game - a pretty neat sequence.

Pocket-lint has already got its hands on the Xbox One hardware, taking you through the ins and outs of what Microsoft has in-store for autumn.

We hope Carter's poor father isn't a Microsoft employee, or human resources is going to have a task for Monday morning. If you're wondering, yes such a situation has happened before, when the first shots of the Xbox 360 were shown from a kid whose step dad was a "regulatory compliance manager" at Microsoft.

Of course, Carter could have just gone a totally different route in obtaining the beta device.

Update: The video has been taken down, but we've found a mirror on YouTube.