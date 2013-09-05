Wuaki.tv streaming service now available on Xbox 360, £2.99 a month for life offer still on

Wuaki.tv, the Lovefilm and Netflix rival owned by Rakuten, is now available on Xbox 360. That means Xbox Live Gold members can access all the content on the TV and streaming service through an app on their console.

The service came to the UK in July and initially launched online, and claimed to be the first to offer a subscription model and the ability to purchase or rent content. It has since added iPad, Android and Samsung Smart TV applications to allow customers to view shows and films away from a computer, and now Xbox 360.

As part of its launch promotion, customers who subscribe now can do so at the reduced price of £2.99 a month for the rest of the lifetime of their subscription. It normally costs £5.99 a month. This offer is only available for a limited period, however, so you'll need to take advantage of it soon. It finishes on 13 September or until Wuaki.tv gets 75,000 subscribers, whichever comes first.

"We see support for Xbox 360 as essential for Wuaki.tv, as games consoles are one of the main devices people use to access on-demand content," said Jacinto Roca, founder and CEO of Wuaki.tv.

"While Xbox is first and foremost a gaming platform, there’s an increasing demand for a wider selection of entertainment content from those who have grown up with games and are using their console as an entertainment hub. We’ve already had a great response to Wuaki.tv’s launch in the UK, and the addition of Xbox 360 will help us continue to grow."

Support for other platforms, including additional games consoles, is planned.