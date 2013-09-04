Xbox One release date confirmed: 22 November

Microsoft has confirmed the UK and US release date of its next-generation console, the Xbox One.

Gamers keen to play with the new Microsoft machine will be able to do so from 22 November 2013, eight years to the day since the US release of the Xbox 360 in 2005.

The date comes days after the launch of the PS4 from Sony in the US, but ahead of the UK PS4 release date. In the UK at least, that could give Microsoft a bit of a lead on the new Sony console.

The Xbox One will cost £429 in the UK although Microsoft has confirmed that Xbox One pre-orders have sold out at many retailers. The company says it is working hard to ensure an additional supply of Xbox One Day One consoles are now available for pre-order via its retail partners.

Sony will launch its new console on 15 November in the US and 29 November in the UK and Europe. The PS4 will be launched in the UK at £349, while Europe will get it for 399 euros, the US for $399.

Pre-order sales for both consoles have been incredibly strong and they are likely to be vying to be the must-have gadget under the Christmas tree. Those who pre-order any remaining stock of the Xbox One will get a free copy of FIFA 14 with their machine, as will those who have already pre-ordered one.

In addition, Yusuf Mehdi, Xbox chief marketing officer, has confirmed that the Xbox One is now in "full production" with a last-minute CPU boost from 1.6 GHz to 1.75 GHz.