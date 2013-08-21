Mad Catz debuts Force Feedback Racing Wheel for Xbox One, "ideal" for Forza 5

Mad Catz Interactive on Wednesday introduced the Force Feedback Racing Wheel for Microsoft's upcoming Xbox One video game console.

The kit sports a suede leather steering wheel and a luxury CNC anodised aluminium wheel face that's removable. It also offers next-generation Force Feedback motors and a customisable Pedal Set. Users can adjust spring resistance as well as the height and spacing of the accelerator and brake pedals.

Mad Catz said the Force Feedback Racing Wheel is ideal for use with Forza Motorsport 5, a racing video game set to release the same day as the Xbox One. The Xbox One is expected to land in November.

Pricing and availability for the Mad Catz Force Feedback Racing Wheel isn't yet available, but check out the gallery for a closer look at the product itself.

Mad Catz Interactive is a California-based peripherals manufacturer for video game consoles, and it makes accessories like control pads, memory cards, connection cables and headphones.