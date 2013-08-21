  1. Home
Amiga and Gameloft to launch titles with Microsoft on Windows Phone 8 and Windows 8

Microsoft has signed deals with Amiga Games Inc and Gameloft that will see myriad gaming titles, classic and new, arrive on Windows 8 and Windows Phone 8 soon. As if that wasn't exciting enough you'll be able to play cross-platform between computer and mobile.

First Amiga. It will be bringing between 50 and 500 titles to Windows 8 and Windows Phone 8 (the first 50 will land in time for Christmas this December). These will take advantage of the platforms with live tiles, cross-platform game data sharing, and Snap and Share functions.

amiga and gameloft to launch titles with microsoft on windows phone 8 and windows 8 image 3

After a re-booted Shadow of the Beast, a classic Amiga game, was announced at Gamescom last night, we're very excited to see if there's anything that extends to the mobile platform. And with Amiga classics already announced for iOS and Android it's nice to see Windows closing the release gap behind them.

amiga and gameloft to launch titles with microsoft on windows phone 8 and windows 8 image 2

Gameloft, as one of the biggest names in mobile game publishing, is probably a company that has at least one game on your phone. With ten titles already on Windows Phone 8, another 15 are coming including Asphalt 8 Airborne and Dungeon Hunter 4 with Despicable Me: Minion Rush, Total Conquest, Six Guns and UNO & Friends due by the end of 2013.

Gameloft will be actively focusing on cross-platform play between Windows 8 and Windows Phone 8 devices. Ideal for multiplayer titles then.

So if you've been considering the jump to Windows Phone, with temptations like the Nokia Lumia 1020's 41MP camera, now seems like a fun time to try.

