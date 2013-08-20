All Xbox One pre-orders will receive FIFA 14 for free

Microsoft used its Xbox Media Briefing at Gamescom in Cologne to announce that all pre-orders of the Xbox One -since its becoming available and until stock runs out - will get a free copy of FIFA 14.

It has been long suggested that Sony is leading the stakes in the battle over pre-orders, with many reports implying that those who placed an order for a PS4 after 5 August could not be guaranteed to get their console on day one. The response has been overwhelming, Pocket-lint was told.

But to bundle a game that many are tipping to be the Christmas number one with every Xbox One, means Microsoft could have pulled off the coup it was looking for.

Ultimate Team Legends, a new feature that's coming to FIFA 14 on its release, was also announced during the event by EA's Matt Bilbey.

The game will feature legendary players to add to your Ultimate Team line-up this year. Players like Ruud Gullit and Freddie Ljungberg will appear and, to celebrate, they appeared on stage to talk about the new mode.

Gullit in particular said that he was looking forward to playing as himself against his son, who is a big FIFA fan.

FIFA 14 will be available for a number of platforms, including the Xbox 360 and PS3, from 27 September. Release dates for the Xbox One and PS4 versions are yet to be announced, but because of the bundle deal, it looks as if they will be released to coincide with the launches of both next-gen machines.