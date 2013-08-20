  Microsoft to support independent Xbox One developers with ID@Xbox programme

Microsoft plans to support independent games developers for the Xbox One through the ID@Xbox programme.

The idea - announced at Gamescom 2013 - is to give games devs who aren't part of a major publishing house access to the Xbox One, to encourage those great indy games so the next-gen console isn't just dominated by big-budget AAA titles.

The Independent Developers @ Xbox programme will give those registered devs access to the Xbox One, and all associated peripherals such as Kinect and SmartGlass, cloud services and the achievements and Gamerscore systems so everything can be integrated into those games.

Games can then be published digitally on Xbox One to be discovered by the community.

"Xbox One was built from the ground up to be a great platform for developers of any size to create and share their ideas with the world. We are committed to bringing together the imagination of game developers from around the world together with the power of Xbox One," said Marc Whitten, Xbox chief product officer .

"We know Xbox fans will fall in love with the quality and diversity of games on our platform. We are committed to ID@Xbox and are fully invested in helping independent developers succeed on Xbox One."

There are no registration fees for the ID@Xbox programme, but before you cook up a cunning plan to snag yourself a new console, you need to have a proven track record in developing games for console, PC, mobile or tablet.