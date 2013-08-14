  1. Home
Xbox One to only land in UK, US and 11 other markets at launch, 8 more in 2014


Backpedalling on its original vow that the Xbox One would be available in 21 markets at launch, Microsoft confirmed on Wednesday that the console will land in only 13 markets in November.

According to Microsoft's news hub, the countries that will officially get the Xbox One at launch are Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Spain, UK, US and New Zealand.

"Our priority is ensuring our customers get the best Xbox One experience the first day it is available," explained Microsoft. "To do that, and in order to meet demand, we have adjusted the number of markets that will receive Xbox One in November to 13 markets."

Read: Microsoft reverses, Kinect no longer required to use Xbox One

The Xbox One will also release in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Norway, Russia, Sweden and Switzerland in 2014, bringing the total number of markets to 21 (that's same number originally promised by Microsoft for the November launch). 

"We understand this will be disappointing news for our fans in the impacted countries, and we are doing everything we can to bring Xbox One to you as soon as possible next year," Microsoft added.

Microsoft blamed the slow rollout on hindrances such as localising the Xbox One dash, incorporating additional voice and languages and building partnerships for each country. However, the company said it would provide a complimentary pack-in game to those who have already pre-ordered an Xbox One in any of the countries now waiting for a 2014 release.

