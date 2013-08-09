Xbox One Home Gold extends single Xbox Live Gold membership benefits to others

Microsoft announced on Friday that its Xbox One console would allow all users playing on a single console to reap the benefits of a single Xbox Live Gold account, among other things.

Microsoft originally highlighted its new strategy - called Home Gold - at E3, noting it would enable any Xbox Live Gold member on Xbox One to extend Xbox Live Gold benefits to others at no additional cost. The benefits include online multiplayer gaming, Game DVR, SmartMatch and access to apps like NFL, Skype, Internet Explorer and more.

Just set up your Xbox One console at home - and then anyone can enjoy your Xbox Live Gold benefits. This even works if you're not at home or logged into your Xbox Live Gold account. You can also log in on a friend’s Xbox One console and let everyone around access your benefits. You can even play co-op multiplayer when your friends are not Xbox Live Gold subscribers, because everyone using a single Xbox One console can access your benefits as long as you're logged in.

Moreover, your Xbox Live Gold benefits are available to anyone using your Xbox One console. Friends and family just create their own account and gamertag, while friends log in with their own gamertag. Even if you're signed off, everyone playing on your Xbox One console can access your Xbox Live Gold benefits.

Marc Whitten, vice-president of Microsoft's Xbox division, offered even more details on Home Gold on Friday via Xbox's news website Xbox Wire. He explained that Home Gold would make it so users' accounts and gamertags are truly theirs. In other words, they won't have to share a gamertag for multiplayer gaming with others, or see recommendations for kid's cartoons next to a first-person shooter game, etc. Home Gold makes it so everyone has a personalised account.

On top of all this, Microsoft said Home Gold lets anyone play your purchased digital games when on your Xbox One console. They just have to sign in with their own gamertag and play, even if you're not signed in.

Microsoft said those who currently have an Xbox Live Gold membership on Xbox 360 are already set for Xbox One. Their Xbox Live Gold membership for Xbox 360 will carry over to their Xbox Live Gold account on the Xbox One, allowing them to enjoy Xbox Live Gold features on either console.

An Xbox Live Gold account on an Xbox One can also be signed into an Xbox 360 simultaneously. That said, Microsoft has made its Home Gold strategy an Xbox One exclusive.