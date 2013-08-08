  Xbox One unboxed by Major Nelson, giving us a look at the final design

Major Nelson, Director of Programming at Xbox, has had the pleasure of being one of the first to unbox Microsoft's new console, the Xbox One. We suspect the console won't show up in many of our hands until Christmas, so it's great (or bad, depending on how you look at it) that Major Nelson is going through the innards of the box.

Perhaps one of the most significant things about the video is that we're getting a look at the production version of the Xbox One. More specifically it's what Microsoft likes to call the Xbox One Day One edition that will be available in limited quantities. It will include a special Day One package, specially branded DAY ONE 2013 controller with chrome d-pad, and a Day One digital achievement.

Major Nelson takes us through the console itself, redesigned Xbox controller, chat headset, and instruction manuals that are destined to be pitched in the trash. Proudly, he also touches on an HDMI cable that supports 4K, 1080P, and 3D.

Interestingly, Microsoft says the console shown in the video is one of the first production units and that fewer than 20 exist in the world. We suspect production will ramp up as we get closer to the anticipated November launch date.