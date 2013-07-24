  White Xbox One pictured, only devkit... for now

A picture has appeared on Reddit of an all-white Xbox One, amid claims that it is of an early devkit and not an alternative colour scheme for release.

One confirmed developer says it is one of many development kits sent to major game-makers by Microsoft, with some even featuring zebra-like stripes, and isn't even the latest one. The latest, they say, is very similar to the version that will go on sale.

"The zebra ones were also earlier devkits. We've gone though several revisions since the original alpha kit (giant server case) and the current one we have looks like the launch version," posts XboxOneDev on the popular forum site.

The white version's public appearance has prompted a wave of enthusiastic comments.

"10/10, would buy," writes DJGMac.

"This would fit right in, along with my mondo condo," says MrRipley15.

The all-black Xbox One will be released in November for £429 in the UK.