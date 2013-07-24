White Xbox One pictured, only devkit... for now
A picture has appeared on Reddit of an all-white Xbox One, amid claims that it is of an early devkit and not an alternative colour scheme for release.
One confirmed developer says it is one of many development kits sent to major game-makers by Microsoft, with some even featuring zebra-like stripes, and isn't even the latest one. The latest, they say, is very similar to the version that will go on sale.
"The zebra ones were also earlier devkits. We've gone though several revisions since the original alpha kit (giant server case) and the current one we have looks like the launch version," posts XboxOneDev on the popular forum site.
The white version's public appearance has prompted a wave of enthusiastic comments.
"10/10, would buy," writes DJGMac.
"This would fit right in, along with my mondo condo," says MrRipley15.
The all-black Xbox One will be released in November for £429 in the UK.
- What is PUBG Mobile and why is everyone talking about PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds?
- Atari VCS initial review: Imagine the SNES Classic Mini and Nvidia Shield TV combined
- What is Fortnite Battle Royale? How does it work and what devices can you play it on?
- Bandai Namco 2018 mobile game line-up: Here are the trailers of Dragon Ball Legends and more
- Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom review: As irresistible as Zelda and as heavyweight as The Witcher 3
- Dragon Ball Legends initial review: The PVP mobile game set to take over the world
- Watch the Namco Bandai press conference and Dragon Ball Legends announcement live
- Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
- Google Play Instant launches in beta form, play games before fully downloading them
- God of War initial review: 2 hours of hands-on play with Kratos' PS4 return
Comments