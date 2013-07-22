  Xbox One will record last five minutes of gameplay, both online and offline

The Xbox One will include a feature nicknamed Project Upload that will allow gamers to rewatch and save their last five minutes of gameplay, Microsoft Studios creative director Ken Lobb announced at Comic-Con. The feature will enable gamers to be more social with the new console, due out this autumn.

"The idea is you're always recording," Lobb said. "The last five minutes of any game you're playing are always being stored on your hard drive." The Project Upload feature was shown-off while he was discussing the Xbox One version of Killer Instinct, Gamespot first noted.

The Sony PlayStation 4 will also include a similar feature to the Xbox One's Project Upload, but is said to be able to record much longer. Several industry sources have heard that the PlayStation 4 will be able to record between 7 and 15 minutes of gameplay and will use the share button on the controller to do so.

The Xbox One and PlayStation 4 will allow gamers to stream all of their gameplay live online. The Xbox One will use Twitch and the PlatStation 4 will use Ustream as the services to stream an unlimited amount of content, but it's worth noting, this unlimited stream can't be saved automatically.

Interestingly, Project Upload will allow users to edit the video, adding captions, a voice-over, or recorded video from the Kinect. "Say you're playing online and you just did the best thing ever - you can't pause as you're playing online," Lobb said. "You can say, 'Xbox, record that' and it'll grab the last 30 seconds of gameplay for you to play around with later."