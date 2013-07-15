Xbox exec: 'Shame on us' for not getting Xbox One message across

Microsoft has blamed the Xbox One backlash on how it handled marketing and communication rather than technology concerns, even though it has recently reversed certain strategical decisions.

Xbox division corporate vice-president Marc Whitten has admitted that the company failed to get the right message across to gamers about its next-generation console. Speaking to IGN, he revealed that the company did not adequately explain how the Xbox One works, to allay any public fears over controversial features.

"We've got to just talk more, get people understanding what our system is," he said. "The thing that's really gratifying is that people are excited about the types of features that are possible, and it's sort of shame on us that we haven't done as good a job as we can to make people feel like that's where we're headed."

However, although many analysts and journalists alike believe that Sony stole E3, Whitten says the press events both before and during the recent videogames trade show were a success. "There's a lot I'm very proud about," he said.

"The events were really good. The time we were walking around on stages, the things we were talking about - I think we got a lot of great reaction about the promise that comes from it.

"One of the things I think we learnt was that we didn't talk enough, and we were incomplete in a lot of how using the system would work. Because we weren't participating in the conversation in a deep enough way, it got us sort of off-cycle about how we talk about our program.

"I think we've learnt a lot of lessons. And I think something that you're going to see a lot more from us, frankly, is engaging more with the community. I think it's the number one thing I'd want to do if I went back: have the conversation more open and more complete."

The Xbox executive believes the true message will be revealed in the coming months up to launch. "The number one thing I want to do is I want to get the product out," he said.