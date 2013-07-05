  Microsoft launches public beta for Xbox 360's 2013 Live update

Microsoft has opened on Friday a public beta registration for the Xbox 360's 2013 Xbox Live update.

Larry Hryb, the Director of Programming for Xbox Live, otherwise known by his gamertag Major Nelson, detailed the beta in a blog post on Friday, emphasising that it would include updates to overall performance and the ability to use local currency instead of Microsoft Points. The transition from Microsoft Points to local currencies was first revealed in May.

Read: Microsoft to ditch Xbox Points in time for Xbox 720

Those interested in registering can go to the home hub on the Xbox Dashboard and locate the Xbox Beta Program tile, where Microsoft will then require testers to agree to the usual non-disclosure agreement. Microsoft said it would shed more light on what the beta contains via Beta FAQ later today.

The Verge has suggested that Microsoft plans to overhaul the Xbox interface with smaller Live Tiles and offer support for gift cards and currency, while the final update will hit in August.

Also - the public beta is open to Xbox Live members in any of Microsoft's 41 Xbox Live-enabled markets, but Japan cannot join until an unspecified later date.