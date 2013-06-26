  Microsoft says Xbox One won't ship with headset, sold separately instead

The base package of the Xbox One won't ship with a headset for communication over Xbox Live, Microsoft has confirmed in a statement to ArsTechnica. Rather, customers who desire more intiment chats with clan members, family, and friends will have to purchase the headset on their own, as a separate product.

Instead of a headset, Microsoft wants to turn customer attention to the new Kinect that does ship with the console and has microphones built in - so it's not a total loss.

"Xbox One does not include a pack-in headset accessory," Microsoft said in a statement to ArsTechnica. "Each Xbox One includes the new Kinect sensor, with a highly sensitive multi-array microphones designed to enable voice inputs and chat as a system-level capability, both in-game and with Skype and other experiences. For gamers who prefer a headset, we have a variety of offerings that you can find on the Xbox Wire."

Not shipping the headset in the base model is a new tactic for Microsoft. In the past, the Redmond-based company has bundled it with the 250GB model of the Xbox 360, which retails for $299 (£195). To compare, the Xbox One is poised to launch this autumn-winter for $499.

The PlayStation 4, which is set to go on-sale for $399 later this year, will include a mono headset bundled with the Dualshock 4 controller. Doing the opposite of Microsoft, Sony won't include the console's camera in the base model that will be available to customers.