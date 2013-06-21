Lovefilm releases enhanced streaming app for Xbox 360, embraces Kinect

The Lovefilm application has been available on Xbox 360 for a fair while but has now been totally rejigged to bring it in line with the overall style of the console's user interface. And Kinect support has been added too.

Lovefilm Instant on Xbox 360 now features an all-new look inspired by the Xbox's UI. As with the relaunched PS3 application, which appeared in May, the new version for Xbox has a Watchlist feature, allowing you to tag shows and films you'd like to watch later in order to have them placed in one convenient folder.

Search functionality has been greatly improved, as has the recommendation engine. And the menus are easier to navigate to find the films and TV shows you're looking for.

You can also now track videos you are in the middle of watching from the home screen, making it easier to resume play if you've seen the rest on a separate device.

It is available to download on Xbox Live now, but you will need to be an Xbox Live Gold member to use the service.

Amazon's Lovefilm also recently announced that it will be offering all of The Walking Dead TV series on its service exclusively in the UK. It's a major coup to get such a massive show in its constant battle with Netflix.