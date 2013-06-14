  Forza Motorsport 5 competition offers chance to be first to ride in McLaren P1

McLaren has partnered with Forza 5 to offer a once in a lifetime ride in the brand new P1 hypercar at the 2013 GoodWood Festival of Speed. The McLaren P1 has yet to be driven in public, with its unveil taking place at the Geneva motor show.

Winning the competition would mean you would be one of the first people in the world to see the P1 in action, let alone from inside the cabin. All you need to do is place a pin on a map of the Prague track feature in the Forza 5 launch trailer. You can do so via McLaren's Facebook page.

The McLaren P1 is to be the cover star of Forza 5 and is the latest ultra-cutting-edge hypercar to come from McLaren. Designed to take on the LaFerrari and Porsche's 918 Spyder, the P1 uses Formula 1 technology to bring incredible speed and control to a road car.

Only 375 P1s will be made, so chances are that you will never see one in the flesh. That said, enter this competition and you could end up sitting one. Oh, and why can't you drive it? Not sure McLaren would be too happy insuring its £1 million for someone they haven't met before.

Forza 5 will be an Xbox One launch title and should be arriving in November. The P1 and all its 916 horsepowers, will be making its dynamic debut at GoodWood on 12 July.