  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Xbox game news

Xbox One: Amazon US sells out of pre-orders, good luck buying one at launch

|
  Xbox One: Amazon US sells out of pre-orders, good luck buying one at launch
Amazing software and game deals: Get Windows 10 Pro for under $12!
Amazing software and game deals: Get Windows 10 Pro for under $12!

The Xbox One could be one of the hardest gadgets to find this Christmas following the news that Microsoft has confirmed to Pocket-lint that Amazon.com in the US has sold out of its pre-order stock already, five months ahead of the launch.

"The fact that we have Amazon [US] already sold out on pre-order, got a lot of people in the company excited," Chris Lewis, vice-president of the company's Interactive Entertainment Business for Europe, confirmed in a one-to-one interview with Pocket-lint. "We believe it is indicative of a pattern we are going to see for pre-order. I think that is very true for the UK and markets where we've seen genuine success over a number of years."

Microsoft wouldn't say how many units that pre-order allocation is.

The news, which will be a huge boost to Microsoft execs having dodged a series of setbacks about confusion over used games, ties in with stories whipping around the internet that the Sony PlayStation 4 has overtaken the Xbox One in pre-orders on Amazon.com.

These comments from Lewis suggests that the Sony PS4, while popular on Amazon.com, isn't as popular as thought against the Xbox One.

The Redmond-based company is expecting Amazon.com's stock situation to quickly follow suit around the globe, suggesting stock levels on day one will already be tight and demand high.

Meanwhile, in a separate interview with Pocket-lint, Fergal Gera, Sony PlayStation's UK boss said that Sony expects to have plenty of stock. 

"We've been really pleased with the boost overnight of pre-order figures of the PS4 following our E3 press conference," the UK boss told us again in a one-to-one interview. "We'll do our best to have plenty of stock for gamers in the UK."

The promising sales news comes as Microsoft details further information on its next-gen console launch and shows that the £429 price point might not be a problem after all.

PopularIn Games
Let it snow: PUBG Mobile Vikendi update adds snow map
10 best gaming gifts for last minute Christmas present ordering
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Comments