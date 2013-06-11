  1. Home
  Games
  Game news
  Xbox game news

Plants Vs Zombies Garden Warfare: third-person shooter coming to Xbox One and 360

43 best PS4 games every gamer should own
43 best PS4 games every gamer should own

Yes, you did read that title correctly. EA-acquired Popcap, the developers of the already classic Plants Vs Zombies app, has lifted the lid on its next-generation take on the game. Plants Vs Zombies: Garden Warfare is a third-person shooter that will be released for the Xbox One and Xbox 360, but no word on Playstation 4.

The game - which Pocket-lint laid eyes on in action at EA's E3 conference in Los Angeles - leans heavily on the comedy. Despite looking like a spoof of Battlefield or many of the other first person shooters out there, Garden Warfare is about throwing seeds instead of bullets; it's got all the kitch appeal of Little Shop Of Horrors after a few too many swigs of Miracle-Gro.

Will it be any good? It's tricky to say at this stage. First thing's first: this isn't a first person shooter as is clear from the behind-the-character camera angle. Unlike the usually singular-minded, gun-toting soldier, Garden Warfare looks to rely heavily on different characters' abilities to stave off advancing waves of zombies - just like in the original app. Good to see that it's a title sticking to its, er, roots. 

Boss stages reveal tougher zombies such as Disco Zombie and Gargantuan - each revealed in their own title-laden cut scenes. It's like Tarantino's taken the reins.

During the presentation we witnessed a four player co-op where different plant characters were utilised for their different specialisms: long-range sniper-like shooting from the cactus; stealth underground sneak from "chomper"; rapid fire shooting from the sunflower and so on.

A curious and surprise title announcement for sure. But we have a lot of love for PVZ already, so here's hoping this one'= will turn out to be just as enjoyable. Take a gander at the trailer above and see what you make of it.

