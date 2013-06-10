  Xbox One E3 2013: The best games trailers, Halo, Titanfall, Dead Rising 3 and more

Microsoft promised that its E3 Media Briefing event in Los Angeles would be all about the games, and it didn't disappoint.

While its original Xbox One unveiling event was about the console, its capabilities and, in many ways, the entertainment possibilities, the company showcase at The Galen Center on Monday morning was a list of some of the most bombastic titles out there. And many of them are Microsoft exclusives.

In many ways though, it all happened so fast. So here's the biggest games that appeared at the event. The ones that the American firm hopes will sway you in the direction of the £429 Xbox One.

Kiefer Sutherland was already announced to be taking on the role of Solid Snake in the latest chapter of Metal Gear Solid, but we found out much more about the game itself during the Xbox event.

For a start, it's going to be on the Xbox One - the first time on an Xbox console - and looks so stunning that it was chosen to kick off the entire show. It features open world gameplay, for the first time on a MGS game, and a host of interesting characters. It's looking to be a very welcome return for one of gaming's biggest licences.

One of the brand new intellectual properties that will be exclusive to Xbox One, Ryse: Son of Rome is brutal if the first gameplay trailer is anything to go by. It could well be Microsoft's God of War.

The combat is the main reason for comparison, with combo-based finishing moves and sprays of gore throughout. However, interesting moments, such as the shield march, could strike it apart as an all-new take on a historically driven action adventure.

Rare goes back to one of its classic titles with an Xbox One exclusive 2013 refresh for Killer Instinct, the fighting game that originally offered more hit combos than any other on console or in the arcade.

The age of 2D fighting games may have been deemed to have passed, but from the brief showing at the Xbox event, this rehash looks to be as every bit as essential to the initial uptake of the machine as any of the other big event games.

Insomniac is a developer best known for its solely PlayStation games. Titles like Ratchet & Clank have been Sony exclusives for as long as we can remember, and have helped the company's consoles target dedicated fans.

However, Sunset Overdrive will be an Xbox One game, and from the E3 unveiling it could be a bonkers take on multiplayer first person shooters. It is open world, and the unique twist is that the environment can change every day thanks to the interaction of its players. In addition, new weapons and features will be constantly added to keep things fresh.

Already announced at the Xbox unveiling in Redmond last month, a new gameplay trailer and major feature of the Xbox One driving game Forza 5 have both been revealed.

Drivertars replace the staid gameplay mechanic of in-game driver artificial intelligence. Every game you play, the Xbox One will learn your driving habits, both good and bad, and eventually build up an accurate virtual you. That Drivertar will then race other real players, even when you're not around, and earn you unlock points to get new cars, etc. Also, when you play single-layer games, you will be playing against other gamers' Drivertars, so each race will feel like you are racing multiplayer.

There's not really too much to say about Minecraft that hasn't been said before.

The phenomenally successful indie game is coming to Xbox One and while graphically it won't be utilising even a fraction of the power of the console, the next-generation version will have far bigger worlds in which to play/build. And more multiplayer characters can exist on the same landscape at the same time.

Expect more on this over the coming months.

The new game experience from Remedy had already been announced, but the developer was invited to show a new segment of gameplay during the Xbox One Media Briefing.

This trailer helps get across how the frozen time idea can work in the game that is being describes as an interactive big budget TV series.

There were audible gasps in the auditorium during this particular video reveal.

It's hard to describe Project Spark. It's a game creation kit that's a game in its own right. Imagine Little Big Planet but with far more scope and multiple ways to build worlds.

The most intriguing part of the game - apart from the fact that you can seemingly build your own versions of Space Invaders and Angry Birds using it - is that it uses Kinect vocal controls and SmartGlass in some cunning ways. It's probably best to wait until a proper hands-on preview to really get to grips with possibly the most ambitious sandbox gaming project ever.

Completely open world zombie action game with a vast array of weapons and customisation, what more do you want?

Perhaps the coolest parts of the E3 unveiling for Capcom's first next-generation zombie title were the modified weapons, such as the sledgesaw - a combined sledgehammer and chainsaw - the Grand Theft Auto-style driving, and the SmartGlass add-ons which let you call down some ferocious ways to dispatch hoards of the undead. Nice.

Wow, just wow.

Using an open world for the first time in the series, the game looks absolutely stunning on the Xbox One. It is boasted that there is over 100 hours of gameplay in the last of the trilogy. The story is non-linear. And both Kinect and SmartGlass are utilised to enhance the gameplay, but are not mandatory.

The biggest new infomation about Battlefield 4 is that the Second Assault multiplayer map will come to Xbox One first.

However, the fact that it will also run in 60 frames per second on the next-generation console is something special in itself.

Yep, in a massive reveal, Halo is coming to Xbox One in 2014.

Not much is known for now, apart from the fact that it too will be the first in the franchise to run in full 60 frames per second, but you can enjoy the hooded character unveiling as much as the crowd in the Galen Center did.

Much has been talked about Titanfall, the first game by Respawn Entertainment - a developer made up of ex-Infinity Ward employees who fell out with Activision.

From what we've seen of the bombastic gameplay so far, Halo will have to go some to top Titanfall. We have definitely seen the start of a new worldwide gaming sensation. Not only is there frenetic and beautiful first person shooting action, but you can jump into and top of giant mechanoids.

Coming in spring 2014, Titanfall is our pick of the bunch so far. And considering the esteemed company, that's no mere honour.