Dead Rising 3 announced for Xbox One

At its E3 press conference Microsoft demoed Dead Rising 3, which updates the franchise for the company's new console, the One. It was fairly clear from the demo that this will be a game that makes a lot of use of cloud processing, with it claimed that the game loads its massive world seamlessly without any interruptions. A good idea, although when gaming is tough, we admit to enjoying the break load screens give us!

One thing that was exciting was the system through which you fight zombies. The way it was described was that everything in the world can be used as a weapon, or combined with something to make an even better weapon. For example, a gun can be taped to a torch and used in dark environment. There was also a sledgehammer combined with what looked like a circular saw, to give you a sort of thumping and chopping implement.

Cars apparently play a big part in the game universe too, being needed to get across the large world map. Although it was made quite clear that cars weren't an easy way out of fights, and zombies were shown holding on to the vehicle, and even smashing the window to have a little munch of your face.

The game also makes use of Smart Glass to give you access to other tools. For example, you can call for an artillery strike when you're in a desperate postion. It wasn't made clear if this was something you can only do with a tablet or phone, but we'd hope that's not the case, as gamers almost certainly won't want to faff about way from the controller. It could, however, be quite handy if you're playing with a friend, and they can provide assistance via a phone.

This certainly looks like a refreshing addition to the zombie game genre, with plenty of innovation that will make it worth buying when the console launches later this year.