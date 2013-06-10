Forza 5 for Xbox One: 'Drivatar' cloud-sourced AI learns how to drive like real people

Forza 5 was shown off by Turn 10 Entertainment at Microsoft's E3 conference in Los Angeles.

Confirmed for XBox One, the driving title takes realism to the next level - using McLaren as its cover star, the game's stunning graphics depict the much-loved cars as close to the real thing as we've ever seen.

But that's not all: opponents don't play like traditional artifical intelligence drivers typically do. Why? Because cloud-sourced intelligence learns to drive like real people by obtaining driving data from the game's players. Termed "Drivatar", this kind of AI is said to take gamers' expectations and competition to the next level. This technology appears, at first glance, to be an evolution of the Gamerscore system which on the 360 was able to give you a certain amount of "skill" matching.

It's a clever system on the 360, but with Microsoft adding "three" consoles-worth of power for every Xbox One sold, there's a lot of potential for doing processing in the cloud. But getting matches for ideal opponents is important too, and in a different demo later, Microsoft showed off how the console would alert you when your "ideal game match" was ready, allowing you to play something else while you wait. This is also another clear reason the firm is asking users to install games, to allow for such rapid switching.

With such a refined engine, along with cars live McLaren's, Forza is incredibly exciting.