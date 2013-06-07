  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Xbox game news

Microsoft details Xbox One used games, Internet connection requirement

|
  Microsoft details Xbox One used games, Internet connection requirement
43 best PS4 games every gamer should own
43 best PS4 games every gamer should own

After Microsoft's unveiling of the Xbox One at a press event in late-May, details of how the new console would handle used games and its being constantly connected to the internet were unclear. Now the Redmond-based company has offered some clarification  - just in time for E3 whicbegins on Monday, and where it is expected to detail games further.

In a series of blog posts on its website, Microsoft said it would leave it up to games publishers whether or not they want gamers to trade games into participating retailers. In the past gamers could trade, sell or swap any of their console games. Given the way the Xbox One will handle game installs, Microsoft isn't able to keep the same policies.

As for gifting (or selling) games to your friends, they must have joined Xbox Live at least 30 days beforehand. Furthermore, each game bought can be gifted only once, to combat a one time purchase being handed out an infinite number of times through a simple disc install.

To help enforce this the console will have an online requirement. The Xbox One won't require a constant connection as once thought, but Microsoft says the console will need to check-in to the internet once every 24 hours, not only to confirm game installs are legitimate in Microsoft's eyes, but to look for system updates. It's not clear how Microsoft will handle those who can't connect to the internet.

We'll be on the look out for more details next week at E3.

PopularIn Games
Let it snow: PUBG Mobile Vikendi update adds snow map
10 best gaming gifts for last minute Christmas present ordering
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Comments