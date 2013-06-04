  Microsoft's Steve Ballmer pitches Xbox One to Hollywood for exclusive content

Microsoft chief executive Steve Ballmer travelled to Hollywood last week in an attempt to attract television studios to his company's Xbox One game console and media centre, and now a new report has added more detail to the executive's visit.

Deadline on Tuesday reported that Ballmer and Nancy Tellem, the president of Microsoft Entertainment Studios, met with CBS network chief Les Moonves, Sony TV's Steve Mosko and WME's Ari Emanuel and Patrick Whitesell to "drum up exclusive content" for the Xbox One.

READ:Xbox One: A first look at the new console, Kinect and controller

Ballmer allegedly pitched the Xbox One's functionality in relation to "sports, music, reality and scripted programming", but he also said Microsoft did not want to become a "cable channel". Ballmer, who previously had minimal Hollywood ties, is taking an approach that many reports have compared to the actions of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

Jobs served as CEO and majority shareholder of Pixar until Disney's purchased the studio in 2006, and he served on Walt Disney's board of directors, which notably helped Apple develop enticing content deals for iTunes and the App Store.

Taking a cue from Apple, Microsoft is probably wants its forthcoming Xbox One - touted as an all-in-one hub - to provide users with an exclusive entertainment experience.