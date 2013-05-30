Shazam for Windows Phone 8 now available, unlimited tagging and links to Xbox Music

A version of the Shazam music-tagging app has now officially arrived on the Windows Phone store and it has been completely redesigned for Windows Phone 8.

Including the new features that have appeared on other mobile versions of Shazam, plus a few dedicated Windows Phone ones, the new app fits in with the tiled design aesthetic of Windows Phone while still offering the same tagging functionality.

Dedicated features for the platform include being able to buy tagged tracks from Xbox Music or, if you are using a Nokia handset, Nokia Music. It also allows you to tag songs from the homescreen.

Other features to be introduced with this new build of Shazam include local tags, where you can see what other users are tagging in your area and tag charts, one-touch lyrics, music reviews and bios, and the ability to lock the screen background so you can set your favourite album sleeve as your wallpaper.

The Windows Phone 8 app, like the iOS and Android equivalents, also lets you tag TV shows and adverts. Twitter and Facebook interactivity is built in.

The Shazam for Windows Phone 8 (which also works on Windows Phone 7.5 according to the store listing) is available free. It allows for unlimited tagging without a subscription.

"We are incredibly excited about this launch as it brings so many of Shazam's key features to Windows Phone 8 fans," said Daniel Danker, chief product officer for Shazam.

"Windows Phone 8 users now have access to a great smartphone experience, from faster tagging and a new interactive map, where users can discover the music people are listening to around them. This is more than just the music that's already popular; these are often songs people are discovering for the first time."