Microsoft: New Xbox One controller will last over 10 years, if not longer

The new Xbox One controller should last you around seven to 10 years, if not longer, according to Microsoft.

The new Xbox One controller, that has been redesigned for the new console out later this year, has been undergoing testing for the past six months to see how tough it really is and whether it can withstand the daily bashing gamers are likely to give it as they try to complete the ultimate multi-button combos.

"Each button gets pressed over and over, between 4-5 times a second," Bob Brown, the accessories and hardware manager for Microsoft, told Pocket-lint when we were invited into the testing lab at Microsoft's HQ in Redmond.

Those 4-5 times a second soon add up, and the 20 controllers Brown has in his custom-built testing rig normally get tested around 2 million button presses apiece.

But it's not just pressing buttons randomly to see if they eventually break, each button is connected to a computer so Microsoft can check that the button press is delivering the right result. If it doesn't it is recorded and then a technician can look into it further.

So keen is Microsoft to ensure the controller can take a beating that button pressing isn't the only test the controller goes through however.

Brown also explains that the thumbstick has also been worked and worked, as well as, a series of drop tests that are filmed in slow motion so Microsoft can see the shock points to make sure the insides aren't damaged.

The outcome is a controller that has been improved since the early prototypes, says Brown, and one that is sure to go the distance when it comes to gaming in your home.

Brown tells us the testing is still continuing, although the design has been finalised, and that the latest batch are withstanding over 3 million button presses - way over the target - and way beyond the 10-year projected lifespan of the new console.