  Xbox One price revealed on Amazon Germany, now Amazon UK too

Amazon Germany might have just accidentally leaked the price of the new Xbox One. Listed on the site as 599 euros, or around £510, this could be confirmation of the next-generation console's cost.

This is certainly pricey compared to what the previous generation of consoles were priced in at when launched. To put things in perspective, the Xbox 360 cost £209 in basic form, the PS3 was £425.

This isn't the first time that Amazon has leaked product pricing on its website, although in a lot of cases it tends to be an error rather than confirmation of cost. Most are expecting the Xbox One to cost around £400 at launch. Amazon tends to set pre-order prices high, in order to be able to inform potential buyers of a price drop closer to release. It just looks better.

Given the complex internals of both the PS4 and Xbox One, don't expect either console to be particularly cheap. What you can expect, however, is that both Sony and Microsoft pursue an aggressive pricing strategy. The consoles are both due out sometime around the end of this year and if they are to launch within the same month, then both manufacturers will be battling it out to get their hands on gamers' cash. This should hopefully drive prices down.

For those interested, Amazon.de's pre-order page is still live. It shows plenty of pictures and information on the console as well, but nothing that Microsoft hasn't already revealed at its recent press conference.

UPDATE: Amazon.co.uk has now also taken a punt on what the cost of the new Xbox One will cost even though we have still had not confirmation from Microsoft on what it says the price will be. Amazon is setting the new console at £599.99 in the UK. Ouch.