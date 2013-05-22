  Microsoft: Halo is our House of Cards for Xbox One

Microsoft sees its new Halo TV show as the equivalent of Netflix's successful House of Cards series, a senior exec of the company told Pocket-lint.

The comments were made by Ben Kilgore, corporate vice-president for the company's Interactive Entertainment Business division in a one-to-one briefing we had with him following the launch of the new console in Seattle. They show just how much Microsoft wants to get into the content creation and delivery market in order to entice new customers to the Xbox One next gen console.

"You will see more and more," said Kilgore. "Not always based around gaming titles, but our super clear strategy is all about entertainment for everybody. We are starting with a place of strength with gaming because that’s our heritage and our roots, but it will move very quickly. The NFL is an example of something that appeals beyond the core gaming audience, and we will quickly push out beyond that."

Kilgore admitted that it was still early days, however.

"I think what we would say that is definitely the path that we are going down, and Halo is a classic example of that. The specifics of how that evolves is something we are still learning and trying to understand," he added.

Microsoft has announced that it is teaming up with the award-winning film maker, director and producer, Steven Spielberg, to executive produce an original Halo live-action television series with exclusive interactive Xbox One content later this year. Created in partnership with 343 Industries and Xbox Entertainment Studios, the company is hoping that, like Netflix with the House of Cards TV show staring Kevin Spacey, it gives you yet another reason to get the new console, or more likely, a reason to compel you not to leave for the PlayStation 4.

Content creation is all the rage at the moment with Netflix, and Amazon's Lovefilm both creating their own content to differentiate their video on-demand services in an ever-increasingly crowded market. Like the exclusive games it offers, Microsoft is clearly hoping to provide exclusive TV as well.