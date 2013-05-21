Call Of Duty: Ghosts - Xbox One's flagship title uses brand new engine, has dynamic multiplayer maps

Call Of Duty: Ghosts, the flagship Xbox One title, has been described in more detail at the Xbox One launch in Seattle. And oh boy, does it look amazing.

Stephen Gaghan, the Oscar-winning writer of 2000's Traffic, is on board to deliver a Hollywood-esque storyline. And there are dogs. Lots of fuzzy-haired, awesome-looking dogs with more detail than any computer-generated gaming canines we've ever seen before.

Ghosts will use a brand new engine which includes a "sub-d" system to resolve curvature of objects the closer the player gets to them.. This is all about making a big difference in visual fidelity that only a next-generation system can offer. The game is also touted to run at a super-smooth 60fps with the known low-latency controls that the series has always offered.

The worlds now provide new fluid dynamics for water, interactive smoke that reacts to characters, and even artificial intelligence in every living creature within the game - right down to the fish which move out of the way when your character gets near them.

Navigating through a battle will be even more fluid than before too: a new mantle system means motion is maintained when leaping across walls and obstacles, while an improved lean in/out system and slide mechanic to dodge the line of fire are also included.

And then there's multiplayer, the all-important Call Of Duty essential, and Ghosts looks like it's really risen to the challenge.

First up there's the ability to customise your character - choose your gear, head shape and so forth to offer that closer connection with your player.

But what really impresses is the introduction of dynamic multiplayer maps. No longer will levels be rigid. The introduction of traps, explosions, and the ability to change the flow of the map means routes may become blocked or passageways opened - we've not seen full details of how diverse this will be, but it sure does sound cool.

Add earthquakes, floods and, as we mentioned, packs of wonderfully rendered, detailed hounds and Call Of Duty: Ghosts will be a serious title to watch when it gets a release.

We're already super-excited.