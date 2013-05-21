  Microsoft announces Halo TV series for Xbox One produced by Steven Spielberg

Microsoft has called in the big guns to produce content for Xbox, and names don't come bigger than Steven Spielberg and Halo. So news that there will be a Halo live action TV show, commissioned for Xbox Live and produced by Spielberg is big news.

Hollywood has wanted to do something with Halo for some time now, and a film has been mooted numerous times, but this is the biggest and potentially most exciting development yet. And Microsoft has brought in big guns with experience on CSI at broadcaster CBS and 343 Industries, the Halo game studio.

It's fascinating to see how Microsoft is pushing the new Xbox One to be a hub for all entertainment. Spielberg said: "The Halo universe is an amazing opportunity to be at that intersection where technology and myth-making meet to produce something truly groundbreaking." And with inspiration taken from Breaking Bad, Band of Brothers and Game of Thrones, if this series lives up to those names, it will be amazing.