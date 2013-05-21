  Microsoft announces new Xbox Live, will be powered by 300k servers

Along with new features for the platform, Microsoft announced that Xbox Live will be powered by 300,000 servers when the Xbox One launches this autumn. You won't be required to get a new Xbox Live subscription, but can use the one you've been paying for in recent years.

The server upgrade is huge. Xbox Live has gone from 500 servers when Xbox Live first launched, to 15,000 we have today, to 300,000 that will be added later this year. Microsoft is saving the specifics for E3, but says Xbox Live will have the ability to save music, movies, and games to the cloud. All your gameplay will also be recorded, so you can edit your saved gameplay in conjunction with cloud storage.

Furthermore, multiplayer fanatics will be happy to hear you'll be able to queue for another multiplayer game, while already playing one.

You can watch the event live stream for the latest.