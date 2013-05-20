  FIFA 14 will be shown-off at next-gen Xbox reveal on Tuesday

Microsoft is set to unveil the next-generation Xbox on Tuesday, and with it comes games. Now we know at least one of them will be the next-generation of Fifa - FIFA 14.

The EA Sports account on Facebook posted a teaser for the FIFA 14 title, saying "see the next generation of FIFA".

FIFA 14 has already been announced by EA SPORTS, touting several new features and improvements that are sure to appease football's many fans. Among the new features are better goal scoring techniques with Pure Shot and Real Ball Physics technology to improve the flight path of the football in play. So far we've heard it will be released on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and PC and now the next-generation Xbox has been added to the mix.

If past console launches are any indication, we should get some a good amount of time to look at gameplay. FIFA has been a widely popular title on the current stack of consoles, with more than 5 million games being played online every day, according to EA Sports’ general manager, Matt Bilbey. This should be exciting.

The Xbox event will be taking place on Tuesday at Microsoft's Redmond campus at 11am PST (6pm UK time). Pocket-lint will be live bringing you the latest announcements, so keep it locked to our Xbox hub.

It's not clear when FIFA 14 will launch, but the autumn is probably a safe bet.