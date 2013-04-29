Xbox 720 to be called Xbox Infinity?

A leaked image/logo has appeared online that points to the next-generation Xbox - called Xbox 720 by the media for the best part of two years - being named the Xbox Infinity. It has been mass circulated by Twitter and Reddit users, so much so that its original source has been lost somewhere in the mix.

This leads us to believe that it could just be fan art or a hoax. The infinity symbol is next to the Xbox logo and we quite like the strap, "Infinite entertainment. Infinite possibilities".

Slightly more convincing is an image of a logo sent to Forbes by a "source in Seattle". We're not saying it's definitely real, far from it, but the logo itself complies with some Microsoft re-branding rumours that have been floating about.

Microsoft has been contacted to find out if either is genuine, but don't bank on anything other than a "We don't comment on rumours and speculation".

Of course, you don't have to wait long to find out what the console is called as it will be unveiled at Microsoft's Redmond headquarters on 21 May. Smart money is on the games machine being shown - unlike at the Sony PS4 press event - with the controllers and new Kinect 2 also revealed. However, the vast majority of the games themselves will be saved for the dedicated press conference at E3 in the second week of June.