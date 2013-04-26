  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Xbox game news

Next generation Xbox reportedly priced at $499, featuring Blu-ray drive

|
  Next generation Xbox reportedly priced at $499, featuring Blu-ray drive
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond

Microsoft will launch the next-generation Xbox in November 2013 priced at $499 (£323) for a standalone version and $299 for a version with two-years of Xbox LIVE Gold, reports WindowsITPro. The new information comes shortly after the folks in Redmond unveiled that it will announce the next-generation console on its campus on 21 May, offering no further details in the meantime. 

WindowsITPro's Paul Thurrot, a reliable Microsoft source in the past, has laid out pretty much everything there is to know about the console. Microsoft will reportedly announce all the details about the new Xbox, including the launch line-up of games, at the event. It remains unknown if Microsoft will be like Sony and not actually unveil the flesh of the console, and instead leave gamers hanging until later in the year. That would be a sure bummer.

Interestingly, the next-generation Xbox codenamed Durango will feature a Blu-ray optical drive like Sony's PlayStation, giving users a higher-quality movie format. The Xbox must always be connected to the internet, reports Thurrot, something we've heard in the past. Furthermore, it will be based on several of the same elements of Windows 8, which makes sense given Microsoft's recent efforts to tie together its operating systems across platforms. This may suggest common apps between Windows 8 and Xbox as well. 

Past leaks for the Xbox have indicated it will feature some serious power internally. An 8-core 1.6GHz processor, 8GB of DDR3 RAM, an 800MHz graphics card, a 6x Blu-ray drive, USB 3.0, and gigabit Ethernet are rumoured to be included. Additionally, Microsoft is said to be include including the Kinect sensor by default.

Lastly, Microsoft is said to be introducing a third-generation Xbox 360, offering gamers a cheaper version if so inclined, according to the latest report. This suggests Microsoft will perhaps just stick with "Xbox" for the name of the newer version. 

Pocket-lint will be covering the Microsoft event in full on 21 May, so make sure to keep it locked to our Microsoft hub. We're sure the rumours won't stop until then.

PopularIn Games
Let it snow: PUBG Mobile Vikendi update adds snow map
10 best gaming gifts for last minute Christmas present ordering
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Comments