New Generation Xbox to be revealed on 21 May

  New Generation Xbox to be revealed on 21 May
Microsoft has confirmed that it will be revealing its next Xbox console - formerly known as the Xbox 720 - on 21 May in the US.

Microsoft has just sent out an invitation to journalists asking them to join the company at the end of May to see "A New Generation Revealed". The invite features the Xbox logo adorned across the top, which suggests that simply "Xbox" will be the new console's name.

The event, to be held in Redmond, Microsoft's home town, comes just days ahead of gaming convention E3 in Los Angeles, where many had expected the launch to occur. That's not now going to be the case, it seems.

The invite says the event will be hosted by Don Mattrick, currently president of the Interactive Entertainment Business at Microsoft.

"On Tuesday 21 May, we’ll mark the beginning of a new generation of games, TV and entertainment. On that day, we’ll be holding a special press event on the Xbox campus and we invite you to join us via the live global stream that will be available on Xbox.com, Xbox LIVE and broadcast on Spike TV if you are in the US or Canada," wrote Xbox evangelist Major Nelson on his blog. "On that day, we’ll share our vision for Xbox, and give you a real taste of the future."

Nelson also says that "19-days later at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles, we’ll continue the conversation and showcase our full line-up of blockbuster games".

