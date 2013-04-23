  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Xbox game news

Xbox SmartGlass now available for Amazon Kindle Fire family

|
Pocket-lint Xbox SmartGlass now available for Amazon Kindle Fire family
43 best PS4 games every gamer should own
43 best PS4 games every gamer should own

Microsoft has released its Xbox SmartGlass application for Amazon's Kindle Fire and Kindle Fire HD tablets. In the US, anyway. Brits will have to wait a bit longer, it seems, as only Amazon.com is listing the app at present. It is yet to show up on the UK Appstore on either device.

Xbox SmartGlass is a second-screen companion application that works with an Xbox 360, offering certain remote control functionality and additional content for certain video, music and game features.

Some games, such as Forza Horizon, expand the on-TV experience by providing additional modes or guides that help during play. Forza, for example, gives you a live GPS map that stays on the tablet screen while you whizz about in the game environment.

Second-screen features aid video playback, with cast lists and metadata available on the tablet device as you're watching a movie or show streamed on the Xbox 360, while you can also browse through your Xbox Music account more easily using the SmartGlass app than you can with a gamepad.

The Xbox SmartGlass application is free to download, and hopefully Microsoft will be adding it to Amazon Appstores outside of North America soon. It is already available for Windows Phone, iOS and other Android devices from their respective app download locations.

READ: Xbox SmartGlass for Android review

PopularIn Games
Let it snow: PUBG Mobile Vikendi update adds snow map
10 best gaming gifts for last minute Christmas present ordering
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Comments