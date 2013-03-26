  Xbox Music app for Windows 8 updated with improved performance

Following updates to Mail, Calendar and People apps, Microsoft has released an update to its Xbox Music app for Windows 8 and Windows RT. Primarily the update focuses on complaints about the performance on Windows RT devices -- or primarily the Surface RT, which Microsoft says is now fixed.

The folks in Redmond have further added several new features. There is now the ability to separately control the music volume for the Xbox Music app specifically, rather than throughout the whole system's interface like in the previous version. Also included are new text boxes that explain Xbox Music's features a bit better.

Microsoft has taken its cloud playing abilities a step further with the update. Though still not up to par with what Google and Apple offer, Xbox Music will now automatically match your music collection to your other devices, but won't match music that's not offered on Microsoft's Music Store -- a bummer. It was once only triggered manually.

Lastly, the UI has improved a bit with new filtering of artists, albums and songs. There is also a related artists section and a new UI for playing music.

Microsoft has made the update available on the Windows Store and can be accessed straight from the updates section. The update seems like a must if you find yourself deeply integrated within Microsoft's music offering.

Are any of you using Xbox Music?