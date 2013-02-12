Xbox 720: Latest rumours claim mandatory Kinect and game installs

A new round of rumours has emerged about the Xbox 720. And while several of the things that are claimed are familiar from previous "leaks", the difference this time around is that the source is SuperDaE - the mysterious gamer behind the attempt to sell a "Durango" devkit on eBay in August last year. Durango has long been thought to be the working name for the next Xbox.

SuperDaE has also previously posted pictures purported to be screengrabs from the Kinect 2, and major gaming site Kotaku - which he contacted - reveals that his latest leaked information also mentions the motion sensing accessory.

As before, he claims the next Xbox will come with a Kinect 2 sensor in every box and that the console itself will not operate unless it is attached. It is stated that because the camera will always be present, developers can programme every game with an eye on implementing the technology. That could mean motion games or just a picture-in-picture shot of the player, videophone style.

SuperDaE also claims that the new Kinect sensor is capable of tracking up to six "skeletons" at once, and has a greater depth range - starting with just 0.5m in order to allow the player to be closer to the device, something many UK households require.

Resolution for the camera element jumps to Full HD (1080p) too, he says.

According to the documents sent to Kotaku, the hard drive will be 500GB and used mainly for storing games as, like many PS3 titles, they will require installation this time around. The source claims that you don't have to wait for a game to install, however, before being able to access it. You will be able to start the game and it will install in the background, it's said.

As previously rumoured, SuperDaE claims that the new Xbox will be able to multitask, in that it will be able to run more than one application or game at once, suspending the other in the background, as on a tablet or smartphone.

He says a new wireless technology will be used for the controllers, but the tried and trusted Xbox controller is likely merely to be evolved rather than ditched. Other rumours about the PS4 controller suggest it's going to be a major overhaul of what has gone before.

Finally, SuperDaE has provided details of the specifications. It's at this point that we'd like to suggest caution in believing these verbatim - after all, Pocket-lint and others have been stung before by fake Xbox 720 "leaked details" - but he has provided a chart that he claims is the spec layout of the consumer model, not the Durango devkit, so it's worth a look at least.

As before, the new map shows a 1.6GHz 8-core processor and 800MHz GPU. SuperDaE claims that there will be 8GB of RAM on board, while there will be an HDMI 1.4a output - which is capable of 4K, although there's no mention of what resolution the next Xbox might have. SuperDaE says that the leap in graphical ability is like going from Halo 2 on the original Xbox to Crysis on a PC.

Microsoft is yet to comment, so everything has to be taken with more than a pinch of salt, but SuperDaE has posted pictures of what he claims to be the Durango devkit before. He is vocal on Twitter about his credentials too, so if you want to grill him further, send him a tweet at @superDaE.