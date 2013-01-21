  1. Home
Xbox 720 to feature 8-core processor and Blu-ray drive

With E3 and a rumoured launch event approaching later in the year, there have been plenty of rumours regarding Microsoft's upcoming Xbox 720. A new leak has given us a look at purported specs the next-generation console, set to compete with Sony PS4, might feature. 

According to VGleaks, the Xbox 720  (codenamed Durango) will be packing some serious power internally. An 8-core 1.6GHz processor, 8GB of DDR3 RAM, an 800MHz graphics card, a 6x Blu-ray drive, USB 3.0, and gigabit Ethernet are rumoured to be included. 

The stand-out here other than the 8-core processor is the Blu-ray drive, which we're fairly sceptical of as Microsoft has said it is something it would never adopt. That's not to say things haven't changed, but as with all rumours, we advise you approach it with caution. 

Baird Equity Research this month said the next-generation Xbox would be sold for $350-$400 in the autumn, right in time for the Christmas shopping season that's sure to bring a slew of sales to each company. An announcement is slated for either an E3 or special March announcement, like Sony. 

Without a doubt, neither Microsoft nor Sony will miss the opportunity to dominate Christmas 2013, whenever the consoles are launched or what specs are included.

Are you excited for the Xbox 720?

