  Microsoft IllumiRoom concept demoed at CES... Xbox 720 anybody? (video)

As part of the Samsung CES keynote address, the company screened a video created by Microsoft Research which shows a technology that may make the next generation of gaming rather interesting indeed.

Instead of confining action to merely the screen, IllumiRoom features projected images to expand the playing field to fill the entire room, surrounding the gamer in a fully immersive graphical ambience.

It's not something that's completely unfamiliar as something similar appeared in the leaked Xbox 720 document that surfaced online back in June 2012. It suggested that the entire room could be used through cunning projection methods, and it now seems as if Microsoft is one step closer to make it a reality.

Indeed, Microsoft Research claims that none of the effects in the demonstration video has been altered. This is really the technology running in a lab testing room. They are "rendered in real time and captured live".

What Samsung has to do with it is anyone's guess. Maybe it is providing the projection technology. Either way, if the Xbox 720 featured some form of the tech, it could make the Wii U look positively run-of-the-mill.

What do you think? Would you like to be surrounded by the gaming images as you play?