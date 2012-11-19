Karaoke on the Xbox 360 will let you sing by the hour, just don't expect it to protect your dignity

Microsoft is about to launch a new game with The Karaoke Channel that will let gamers pay to play karaoke by the hour.

Simply dubbed Karaoke, the new app will give gamers and singers alike the chance to buy singing time in blocks of two, six, or 24 hours with Microsoft Points - just like you already do at your local karaoke club (you know you do).

"With a library of over 8,000 songs, including the latest hits and golden oldies, in top genres like Pop, Rock, Country, R&B/Hip-Hop and more, there will be songs for everyone in the family to enjoy," says Microsoft.

Where the game will differ from previous Xbox 360 from Microsoft like Lips and Sing Star on the PS3 is that you won't have to buy a game disc or download songs.

"Songs don’t require downloading; they play immediately via streaming for a robust karaoke experience. To keep the party going, songs can be queued via the top navigation through search, browse or SmartGlass integration, which connects a tablet or mobile device to the Xbox 360 console," the companies explain.

"Songs can be added to Favorites so they’re super-easy to find, or can be found through the History list to sing them over and over again."

Other options include key change and a lead vocal track to help when singing less-familiar songs.

Gamers will need an Xbox 360 Headset, Xbox Wireless Microphone or an Xbox 360-compatible USB microphone to play the game.

The new app is expected out before Christmas - just in time for you to sing The Pogues.