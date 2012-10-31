Xbox 360 team annexes Liechtenstein for real-life Halo 4 thrills, London next

To celebrate the forthcoming launch of its big Christmas release, the Xbox 360 team took over a small European country and sent in the troops, Halo 4-style.

The Xbox crew worked closely with the local tourist organisation, transforming famous landmarks in the principality of Liechtenstein into locations that could have come straight out of the Halo franchise. And, of course, Master Chief was on hand to help out.

Halo superfans and media from 16 countries were invited to take part in the "theatrical experience", for which they were driven to a secret location and thrust into the "war zone". They were then treated to a spectacular show featuring pyrotechnic explosions and "thunderous sound effects".

"Halo is a $3 billion blockbuster franchise which has shaped entertainment history and defined a generation of gamers," said Chris Lewis, vice-president, interactive entertainment business, Microsoft EMEA.

"From the world’s first ever red-carpet premieres for a video game to sending a man strapped to a jet-pack 50-feet above London’s iconic skyline, Halo launches have continually broken the mould and we are back with a colossal bang for Halo 4, transforming a country on the biggest scale imaginable."

It's not the end of the stunts planned for the launch of Halo 4, which will be available globally from 6 November. The centre of London is due to have its own spectacular event on the south bank of the Thames next week. Pocket-lint will be there to bring you pictures of the action.