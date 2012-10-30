  Microsoft reveals Forza Horizon SmartGlass GPS map doesn't work on Android... yet

Ever since Xbox SmartGlass for Android unexpectedly hit Google Play at the weekend, there have been murmurings from compatible smartphones about one of its headline features - compatibility with top driving game Forza Horizon.

Many have taken to forums and message boards complaining that the second-screen GPS maps functionality isn't working on their specific device. And that includes Pocket-lint. We wrote in some depth about our problems getting the feature to work on a Samsung Galaxy S3 in our App of the Day review yesterday.

What made things worse for many is that for every complaint from an Android smartphone owner, there seemed to be a post boasting that it works just fine on their Android device.

Microsoft has now responded, revealing that those claims may be bending the truth, as Forza Horizon SmartGlass Experience functionality is yet to make it to Android. "The Forza Horizon SmartGlass Experience is available now for Windows 8 PCs, with support for additional platforms coming soon," the company says.

Previously, Xbox support forums suggested that "configuration issues" could be to blame for Android phone owners not getting the Forza compatibility. At least now we now for sure.

As for Windows 8 users, they can now use the Forza Horizon SmartGlass Experience to their hearts' content. Lucky beggers.