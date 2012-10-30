  Gameloft bringing 12 games to Windows Phone 8, with new Xbox features

Gameloft is to release 12 of its top games titles for Windows Phone 8, all of them optimised to use the new operating system's Xbox ecosystem.

Each of the games' titles will feature Xbox Leaderboards compatibility, allowing players to see their performances rated alongside friends and others in the community. In addition, there will be Xbox Achievements support so completists have more to find within each game.

Gameloft's big Christmas 2012 release, Modern Combat 4: Zero Hour, will be leading the line-up of available games. Also due for release on iOS and Android, the fourth chapter in the hugely successful mobile first person shooter franchise is looking amazing (if the released trailer is anything to go by).

The previous three Modern Combat instalments have sold more than 6.3 million copies in total, with the last - Modern Combat 3: Fallen Nation - having 1.5 million active monthly users and the distinction of being the first mobile game to be accepted into Major League Gaming US.

The other games completing the line-up are Ice Age Village, N.O.V.A. 3: Near Orbit Vanguard Alliance, Shark Dash, Asphalt 7: Heat, The Dark Knight Rises, UNO & Friends, Order & Chaos Online, The Amazing Spider-Man, Fashion Icon, Poker for Prizes, and Real Soccer 2013.

"Gameloft is thrilled to be able to take advantage of the integrated Xbox gaming service on Windows Phone 8," said Baudouin Corman, vice-president of publishing for the Americas at Gameloft.

"As smartphones continue to gain ground as one of the most widely adopted gaming devices, we see this as a great opportunity for us to optimise our titles for Windows Phone 8 users to enjoy with the platform's new features."

It is claimed that all 12 of the new titles will work across the entire range of launch Windows Phone 8 devices, including the Nokia Lumia 920, Samsung ATIV 8 and HTC 8X.